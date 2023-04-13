American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Trimmed by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 37,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $150.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

