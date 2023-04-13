Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Lowered to $338.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $338.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.20.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $304.96 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,254.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

