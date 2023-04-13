Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.1% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Amgen by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.38. The company had a trading volume of 572,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.