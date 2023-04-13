Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 622,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,154. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.76. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,451 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,169.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,169.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,299 shares of company stock worth $1,122,266. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

