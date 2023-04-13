Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Trading Down 4.1%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 284,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 141,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
- 3 Travel Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Oil Stocks Rebounding Off Multi-Month Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.