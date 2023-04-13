Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Trading Down 4.1%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 284,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 141,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.