Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock Position Raised by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Amplitude worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amplitude by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $172,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

AMPL opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $265,609.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 944,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,023,878.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $265,609.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 944,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,023,878.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $36,861.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,798 shares of company stock worth $352,875. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Articles

