Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.0% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $189.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,979. The firm has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.