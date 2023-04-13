Analysts Set Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target at $42.88

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on OZK. StockNews.com lowered Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Bank OZK Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OZK stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.38. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $31.48 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading

