Analysts Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT at $68.58

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.3 %

CTSH stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

