Analysts Set H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target at $103.67

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Danske upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. AlphaValue raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

