Analysts Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Price Target at $191.50

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $10,696,893.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,923 shares in the company, valued at $68,258,702.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $10,696,893.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,258,702.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $1,736,446.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,075,148.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,532 shares of company stock worth $17,217,762 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WESCO International Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WESCO International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $136.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.03. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $175.00.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

