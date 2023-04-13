Analyzing Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) and Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Vigil Neuroscience has a beta of 3.41, indicating that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and Rubius Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A -$68.31 million ($2.19) -4.57 Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$179.67 million ($2.38) -0.01

Analyst Ratings

Vigil Neuroscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rubius Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vigil Neuroscience and Rubius Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vigil Neuroscience 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rubius Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vigil Neuroscience currently has a consensus target price of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 88.00%. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37,995.24%. Given Rubius Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rubius Therapeutics is more favorable than Vigil Neuroscience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and Rubius Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vigil Neuroscience N/A -38.38% -36.59% Rubius Therapeutics N/A -212.29% -86.74%

Summary

Vigil Neuroscience beats Rubius Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease. The company also develops a small molecule TREM2 agonist suitable for oral delivery to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Amgen Inc.

About Rubius Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines. It provides medicine for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Foxboro, MA.

