Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $49.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APOG. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $1,319,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.