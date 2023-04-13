apricus wealth LLC Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $162.94 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

