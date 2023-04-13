apricus wealth LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 2.9% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

