apricus wealth LLC Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

apricus wealth LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 2.0% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

