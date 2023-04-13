apricus wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

apricus wealth LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for about 2.1% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565,402 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355,601 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329,085 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,583,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,076 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.72.

Shares of TRP opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.699 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 474.14%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

