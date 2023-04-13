apricus wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

apricus wealth LLC cut its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,850 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $17.58 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

