apricus wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 18,720 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of State Street by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after buying an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,872,000 after buying an additional 553,285 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1,040.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after buying an additional 374,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1,943.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 390,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after buying an additional 371,085 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

State Street Stock Up 0.2 %

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.27.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $78.33 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

