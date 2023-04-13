Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up about 2.3% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.5 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

