Ark (ARK) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001093 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $57.40 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00009247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000213 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004652 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003557 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,270,078 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

