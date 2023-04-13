ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of New World Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 243,728.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 940,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 827,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after buying an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,313.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 565,534 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after acquiring an additional 525,721 shares during the period. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,777,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $38.17 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.