Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) Trading Down 0%

Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 4,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 7,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The Armor US Equity Index ETF (ARMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Armor US Equity Total Return index. The fund is passively managed and invests in sectors of the US equity market, selected by a proprietary method and weighted by market-cap. The strategy has the ability to shift portfolio exposure to US Treasury ETFs or cash.

