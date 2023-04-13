Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading 7.1% Higher

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.37 and last traded at $28.08. 520,540 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 494,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arvinas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.75.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,619.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $51,529.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,618 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,619.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $256,143. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

