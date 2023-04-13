Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Ascentage Pharma Group International Price Performance
Ascentage Pharma Group International stock opened at $4.11 on Monday.
