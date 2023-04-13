Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Price Performance

Ascentage Pharma Group International stock opened at $4.11 on Monday.

Get Ascentage Pharma Group International alerts:

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.