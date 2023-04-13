ASD Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $35.13 million and $4.05 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05218041 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,280,397.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

