Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $60.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 284.62% from the stock’s current price.

Assure Trading Up 3.0 %

IONM opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.20. Assure has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $113.00.

Get Assure alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assure news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $32,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,525 shares in the company, valued at $860,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $28,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,125 shares in the company, valued at $756,753.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,525 shares in the company, valued at $860,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,764 shares of company stock worth $99,976. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assure

Assure Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Assure Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned about 0.43% of Assure at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.