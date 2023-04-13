AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 352,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,670,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.65 and a quick ratio of 9.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 10.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. 6.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

