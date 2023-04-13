Astor Investment Management LLC Sells 25,965 Shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Astor Investment Management LLC lowered its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,965 shares during the period. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.73% of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF worth $12,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000.

Shares of USTB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 16,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,326. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.03 and a 12 month high of $49.76.

The VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

