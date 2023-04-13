Atria Investments Inc Buys 3,812 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,687 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 7,370.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $7.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $377.06. The stock had a trading volume of 641,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,424. The stock has a market cap of $172.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

