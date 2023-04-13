Atria Investments Inc Buys 4,117 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.11.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

