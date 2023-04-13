Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,093,200. The firm has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

