Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NOC traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $470.73. 143,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,982. The firm has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $430.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.