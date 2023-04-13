Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,848 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $266.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,743,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,682,113. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.32. The company has a market capitalization of $659.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.27, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $280.00.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

