Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.89. The company had a trading volume of 745,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,871. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.30. The company has a market capitalization of $285.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.94.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

