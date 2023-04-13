Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $17,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period.

VT stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $92.92. 559,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,004. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $100.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

