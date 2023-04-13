Atria Investments Inc Raises Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,821 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $13,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,456,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,816,000 after purchasing an additional 823,807 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,571,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 101,716 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 247,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,359,000 after acquiring an additional 916,165 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,581,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,892,000 after purchasing an additional 91,886 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,596 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

