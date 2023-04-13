Atria Investments Inc Sells 6,289 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Atria Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $36,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,536,000 after acquiring an additional 151,609 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 204,684 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.26 on Thursday, hitting $247.85. 300,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $278.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.70.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

