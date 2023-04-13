AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lowered by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T remained flat at $19.77 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,192,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,625,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.