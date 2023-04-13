Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,025 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 111,350 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 125,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB remained flat at $51.06 during trading on Thursday. 270,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,187. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.