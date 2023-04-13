Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,207,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,304,996. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $44.59.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

