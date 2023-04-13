Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 252,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,355,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PerkinElmer news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PerkinElmer Stock Performance
PerkinElmer stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.89. 38,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,654. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.84. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.11%.
PerkinElmer Company Profile
PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.
Featured Articles
