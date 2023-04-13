Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 41,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNOV. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,019,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,246,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNOV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.95. 41,999 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Profile

In related news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat purchased 5,000,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,420,767 shares in the company, valued at $934,207.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat acquired 5,000,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,420,767 shares in the company, valued at $934,207.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Giorgio R. Saumat acquired 6,000,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,916,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,164.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 16,144,289 shares of company stock worth $165,864 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.