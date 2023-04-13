Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 41,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNOV. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,019,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,246,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of UNOV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.95. 41,999 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13.
The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
