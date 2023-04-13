Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,571 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 152,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 891,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,767,000 after buying an additional 325,776 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 199,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7,884.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,284,000 after buying an additional 615,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.84. 1,142,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,647,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $45.79.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.