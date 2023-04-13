Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ META traded up $4.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,965,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,764,477. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.02.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

