Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $8.77 Million Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at $153,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 137,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,995. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.51. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $49.82.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

