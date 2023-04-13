Atwood & Palmer Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,625,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,597,000 after acquiring an additional 693,214 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,932,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,290,000 after acquiring an additional 475,293 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,777.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 468,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after buying an additional 443,845 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,788.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 418,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after buying an additional 396,246 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 597,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,223. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.72.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.