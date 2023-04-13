Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases 2,612 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.70.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.49 and a 1-year high of $183.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

