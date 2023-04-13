Atwood & Palmer Inc. Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,181,298,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Biogen by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after buying an additional 503,584 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,455,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,931,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.68.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $4.25 on Thursday, reaching $290.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,314. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.59. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

