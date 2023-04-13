Atwood & Palmer Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Linde by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde Price Performance

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LIN traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $361.03. 469,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,669. The company has a market capitalization of $177.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $362.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.87 and a 200 day moving average of $323.98.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

